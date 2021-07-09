STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven vacant railway land parcels in Chennai to be up for bids, soon

The Indian Railways has several land parcels in Chennai that are strategically located and suitable for commercial development.

Published: 09th July 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of the railway yard at Basin Bridge Railway Station in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways, which was set up for commercial development of vacant railway land, is in the process of inviting online bids for leasing seven land parcels.

These include two land parcels of 2.5 acres each and one of 3.6 acres in the Ayanavaram Railway Colony, situated along Konnur High Road and Duncan Road. The others are located on Waltax Road near Basin Bridge, Pulianthope , and the Victoria Crescent site adjacent to Ethiraj College.

Apart from this, a Request for Proposal for the redevelopment of Egmore Railway Colony will be invited shortly. “Chennai is poised to emerge as a realty hub due to a spate of rapid infrastructural developments and a conducive push by the TN government. The Indian Railways has several land parcels in Chennai that are strategically located and suitable for commercial development.

Once completed, the redevelopment of these sites will generate employment opportunities, boost real estate and retail and have a multiplier effect on socio-economic development in the region,” said Ved Parkash Dudeja, vice chairman, RLDA. The three land parcels at Ayanavaram are well-connected to a nearby market, hospital, railway station and bus stand, with residential development in the vicinity. The reserve price for a 45-year lease period for the three parcels is `76.5 crore. Bids have been invited and the opening date is August 24.

The land parcel on Waltax Road spans 1,116.67 sq m. The reserve price of the site is `4.19 crore for a lease of 45 years. Bids have been invited and the deadline for e-bid submission is August 12. The Pulianthope site spans 2.09 acres. It is to be leased for 45 years with a reserve price of `11.60 crore. The Victoria Crescent site, which spans 0.43 hectares, is surrounded by high-end institutional and residential establishments. The site will be leased out for 99 years with a reserve price of `41 crore. Bids have been invited and will be opened on September 2.

