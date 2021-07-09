Chennai Corp seeks residents’ support in clearing posters defacing public walls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has launched a drive to remove posters on public walls. Conservancy and engineering staff have been instructed to remove such posters as and when they see them, and appeal to the public not to deface walls in public places.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, every day, roads on five bus routes will be selected in each of the 15 corporation zones, where walls will be stripped off illegal posters. A senior corporation official told Express the walls would be painted in black and white stripes or murals to beautify the city.

When asked if those who illegally paste posters will be punished, the official said this would be considered later, and the aim at present is to appeal to residents to cooperate with corporation officials and to change the general mindset among the public.

However, the civic body has warned of strict action against those who paste posters in public spaces such as bus shelters, and on street signage and walls carrying public announcements, in the long term. Political parties also contribute to the city’s share of illegal posters. The city corporation had set out to remove such political posters ahead of the elections this year.

The corporation’s conservancy workers have started removing illegal posters from government-owned walls, bridges and pillars in public areas. “We can only succeed if there is a mass movement and positive thoughts in the minds of the public,” the official said.Those who want to register complaints regarding illegal posters may do so by dialing the toll-free helpline 1913, according to a statement from the city corporation.