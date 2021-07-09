STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corp seeks residents’ support in clearing posters defacing public walls

According to a statement issued on Thursday, every day, roads on five bus routes will be selected in each of the 15 corporation zones, where walls will be stripped off illegal posters.

Published: 09th July 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has launched a drive to remove posters on public walls. Conservancy and engineering staff have been instructed to remove such posters as and when they see them, and appeal to the public not to deface walls in public places.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, every day, roads on five bus routes will be selected in each of the 15 corporation zones, where walls will be stripped off illegal posters. A senior corporation official told Express the walls would be painted in black and white stripes or murals to beautify the city.

When asked if those who illegally paste posters will be punished, the official said this would be considered later, and the aim at present is to appeal to residents to cooperate with corporation officials and to change the general mindset among the public.

However, the civic body has warned of strict action against those who paste posters in public spaces such as bus shelters, and on street signage and walls carrying public announcements, in the long term. Political parties also contribute to the city’s share of illegal posters. The city corporation had set out to remove such political posters ahead of the elections this year.

The corporation’s conservancy workers have started removing illegal posters from government-owned walls, bridges and pillars in public areas. “We can only succeed if there is a mass movement and positive thoughts in the minds of the public,” the official said.Those who want to register complaints regarding illegal posters may do so by dialing the toll-free helpline 1913, according to a statement from the city corporation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp