Cops arrest suspects after kidnapped teen girl escapes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Pulianthope police on Thursday arrested two persons for kidnapping a teenage girl. Police sources said the crime was committed after the 19-year-old rejected a proposal. The girl was allegedly intercepted and forced into an autorickshaw while returning home on Wednesday evening.

When the vehicle was moving in North Chennai, the girl managed to escape, took refuge in a house, and called up one of her parents. On being alerted, the Pulianthope police rushed to the house in Kodungaiyur and rescued the girl, sources said.

The police nabbed the suspects - Dinesh and Imran - based on information shared by the girl. Dinesh allegedly plotted to kidnap the girl after she rejected his proposal. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.