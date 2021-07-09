STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Duo kidnap man for cheating them, held

A 49-year-old man, Raja, has been arrested for swindling a whopping Rs 80 lakh from two men after promising them jobs at the electricity department.

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 49-year-old man, Raja, has been arrested for swindling a whopping Rs 80 lakh from two men after promising them jobs at the electricity department. The two victims, along with three others, have also been arrested as they kidnapped Raja to demand their money back.

The police said Raja is an auditor from Bajanai Koil Street in Vadapalani. Last year, he allegedly received Rs 40 lakh each from Ramamoorthy (51), from Thiruvannamalai, and Kumar (46), from Cuddalore, who had borrowed money from several people to pay Raja.

“But Raja didn’t give them jobs or return the money. Every time they spoke about it, he said he was trying to get them jobs. On Wednesday, Ramamoorthy and Kumar called Raja to a lodge in Egmore to come to a compromise,” said a police officer.

Raja arrived with his driver, while Ramamoorthy and Kumar brought three men who had lent them money. Their discussion turned into an argument, and Ramamoorthy, Kumar and the three other men kidnapped Raja and sped away in another car, the officer aded.

Raja’s driver, who witnessed the incident, informed the Egmore police. A police officer then called Raja’s mobile number, and Ramamoorthy and Kumar explained what happened. Subsequently, all five men arrived at the Egmore police station with Raja. The police arrested Ramamoorthy, Kumar, Sivabalan, Sudharshan and Kilivalavan for kidnapping, and Raja for cheating people to the tune of Rs 80 lakh. 

