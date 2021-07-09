STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DVAC books govt staff seven months after whopping Rs 23 crore seizure

Raids had unearthed Rs 1.37 cr in cash, 3 kg of gold & property documents worth Rs 7 crore 

Representational Illustration (File| Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DVAC officials registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against S Pandian,  superintendent of the Department of Environment, and his wife Latha on June 30, almost seven months after the police seized gold, diamond jewellery, silver and property documents, apart from cash worth Rs 23 crore from their residence during a surprise check on December 15.

The DVAC police team filed an FIR in December to conduct the surprise check at Pandian’s office and his vehicle. Subsequently, they raided his house in Maduravoyal and seized Rs 1.37 crore in cash, 3.081 kg of gold worth Rs 1.22 crore, 3.343 kg of silver valued at Rs 1.51 lakh, diamond jewellery worth Rs 5.40 lakh, 18 property documents worth Rs 7 crore, fixed deposits worth Rs 37 lakh, cash worth Rs 50 lakh in a bank locker, a Toyota Etios and three two-wheelers.

Subsequently, the DVAC team, led by Superintendent of Police Lavanya, which raided Pandian’s house, sent a request to the Vigilance Commissioner in Tamil Nadu to slap a fresh case against Pandian and his wife Latha. 

After the DMK government assumed charge, the pending file was processed and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, who is the Vigilance Commissioner of the State, permitted the DVAC to proceed with the case. 
Following this, the DVAC officials registered a case against Pandian and Latha under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(b) of the Corruption (Prevention) Act and Section 109 of IPC, based on a complaint from T Kandasamy.

The DVAC officials have planned to conduct a detailed probe into the case, as many political leaders and former senior officers and police officers had hampered the DVAC investigation in Pandian’s favour.

As Pandian worked as the superintendent at the Environment department, he allegedly greased his palms with bribes from builders and individuals to redraw Tamil Nadu’s coastal map. This led to the disappearance of 6,569 acres of land in Ennore Creek. Coastal Resource Centre founder Nityanand Jayaraman revealed this by displaying two maps sourced through an RTI petition.

Chief secretary gave nod
After the DMK government assumed charge, the pending file was processed and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, who is the Vigilance Commissioner of the State, permitted the DVAC to proceed with the case

