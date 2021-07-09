Heavy rainfall forecast in hilly districts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre here has forecasted heavy and very heavy rainfall over hilly districts of Western Ghats and probable landslides and trekkers have been advised to keep away.

The met office has issued heavy rainfall warning over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Kanyakumari, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai districts.In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy.

Thunderstorms with light rain are likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 36 degree Celsius and 27 degrees respectively. In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday, Kalasapakkam in Tiruvannamalai has received the highest rainfall of 13 cm.