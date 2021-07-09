STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rainfall forecast in hilly districts

Thunderstorms with light rain are likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 36 degree Celsius and 27 degrees respectively.

Published: 09th July 2021 06:28 AM

A sudden downpour drenched motorists and brought down temperature in the city on Thursday | shiba Prasad sahu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre here has forecasted heavy and very heavy rainfall over hilly districts of Western Ghats and probable landslides and trekkers have been advised to keep away. 

The met office has issued heavy rainfall warning over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Kanyakumari, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai districts.In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy.

Thunderstorms with light rain are likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 36 degree Celsius and 27 degrees respectively. In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday, Kalasapakkam in Tiruvannamalai has received the highest rainfall of 13 cm.

