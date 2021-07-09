Madras HC warns of serious action if illegal mining not curbed in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, on Thursday, warned of stringent orders against the State government if it fails to check illegal mining across the State. The Court orally observed that government officials have colluded with miners and are permitting quarrying over and above the permitted limits. According to the petitioner, O Udayakumar, an advocate and also a resident from the locality, alleged that the entire area is plagued with rampant illegal stone quarrying by private players.

He also alleged that flouting the Mines and Minerals Act, mining is happening day and night raising the sound and air pollution levels. The petitioner sought the Court to direct the authorities to carry out an inspection of the entire locality and regulate the entire mining activity in the region. He also sought to restrain the entire mining activity in the region which is located on the outskirts of the Chennai Corporation limits.

The first Bench, admitting the plea, observed that, “We have no option but to come down heavily on the State if illegal mining activities across the State are not checked.” The Court also directed at the State government counsel saying that government officials have colluded with miners and are permitting quarrying over and above the permitted limits.

The Bench, prior to disposing of the plea, directed the district collector of Chengalpettu and the respective tahsildar to consider the plea moved by the petitioner. The authorities were also directed to check whether rampant mining is being carried out as alleged by the petitioner. The authorities have to carry out a complete audit of the entire locality, said the Court.