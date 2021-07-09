STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New houses by Slum Clearance board on anvil

He added, “The houses in the MGR Nagar project would be constructed in 411 square feet each while the plinth area of the Old Vyasarpadi project would be at 400 square feet.  

Chepauk MLA Udayanidhi Stalin laid the foundation stone for the construction of a multi-storey residential apartment by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board at a cost of `78.47 crore at Vyasarapadi in

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Rural Industries and Slum Clearance Board TM Anbarasan, assured the public on Thursday that a total of 20,000 houses will replace the dilapidated houses at the cost of Rs 3,200 crore under the Slum Clearance Boards will be constructed in the next five years.

Laying the foundation stone for the project, he said, a total of 288 housing quarters are going to be constructed in the MGR Nagar project at the cost of Rs 45.31 crores while 192 houses are going to be constructed in Old Vyasarpadi at the cost of Rs 33.16 crores.

