Remove encroachments: Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to remove the encroachments made by Kalasathamman temple in Ramapuram into a public road, in three months.

Published: 09th July 2021 06:28 AM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to remove the encroachments made by Kalasathamman temple in Ramapuram into a public road, in three months. The issue pertains to the NGO Arappor Iyakkam moving a plea against the management of Kalasathamman temple that had encroached on a public road by building an extra mandapam on the public land.

Earlier, the Court directed a joint inspection at the site by any person deputed by the commissioner of Chennai corporation along with the area tahsildar, a representative of the temple, to inspect the area and file a report.

The counsel for the petitioner argued that though the tahsildar admitted that the temple administration had encroached on the public land and obstructed the pathway, the authorities refused to remove the illegality, claiming that it would create a law and order issue.

On Thursday, the State submitted that the authorities concerned inspected the entire area and assured the Court that action will be initiated soon. The first Bench directed the authorities concerned to complete the entire exercise in three months.

