A session for stories and memories

Once we’ve established that I’m at home, actor and storyteller Janaki Sabesh asks me if there’s an object nearby.

Published: 10th July 2021 06:25 AM

Janaki Sabesh will conduct the session for people above 60 years.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Once we’ve established that I’m at home, actor and storyteller Janaki Sabesh asks me if there’s an object nearby. Not really seeing where this is headed, I tell her the table in front of me has my laptop and a basket of snacks. “Basket!” she exclaims, following it up with more questions about it.

I didn’t buy it; it came carrying a gift hamper and kept the basket. It was a work thing. I’ve had it for two years now. “There will be somewhere a thank you for having been sent that basket, right? And every time you look at it, there might be that memory of receiving it. Obviously, it’s not filled with the same snacks then!” she laughs. I agree that it’s more or less the true story. This is what we are looking for in Kadhai Connect, she declares.

Today marks the start of the series of storytelling sessions that Janaki has formulated for The Grey Connect a fledgling group that aims to foster holistic, purposeful and fun experiences for people over the age of 60 years and its patrons. Working off of the principle that even objects have stories to tell, Janaki will be taking the audience into a journey of their own homes.

“They won’t realise that there are going to be hidden treasures in their home. Pree (Preetha Ramaswamy of The Grey Connect), I know, has a ring on her finger, which was gifted to her by her parents when she was 16 years old. I have a box full of stories, which is my mother-in-law’s and it’s almost 70 years old now. It’s not just a box, it’s not just a ring; it’s full of stories. And that is what we are trying to explore,” she elaborates.

The session will start with Janaki narrating a story and from there, they are hoping people in the audience will open up and share their own. “The story about the ring came up in a team call just now. We’re surrounded by the smallest things, simplest things but they come with a story right? That’s what we’re trying to explore,” points out Preetha.

While the team does feel that having the sessions virtual could take away from the opportunity to connect with one another, especially for an audience of this age group, but, the success of The Grey Connect’s pilot sessions since its inception in April has been quite encouraging. “It’s been good fun. With Pattu Connect (an evening of Tambola, Antakshari and fun quizzes), it was going on and on; I finally had to say now it’s time to go,” recounts Preetha. They are hoping today — and the many more sessions to follow — would be no different.

The pilot session is from 4.30 pm-5.30 pm today on Zoom. Registration fee: `250. Buy your tickets at thegreyconnect.com

