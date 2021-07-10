STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Accidents a common sight due to sewer works at Adambakkam

Residents say some roads are being dug for the second time in last three months
 

Published: 10th July 2021 06:35 AM

Sewer works underway at Nehru street in Adambakkam | Martin Louis

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The underground sewer works at Adambakkam has provided little respite to the residents as the potholed roads have invited mishaps and traffic woes. Residents say some roads are being dug for the second time in the last three months. 

“Repair works were once done in May when we complained about water logging. During the Nivar cyclone, rain water was knee-deep and electric wires were submerged in water. Even after the repair works in May, the logging did not stop. A month ago, roads were dug again,” said K Prashanthi, a resident of Vel Nagar.

After the recent rains, roads have become slushy and residents say accidents have become a common sight.  The Inner Ring Road where roads have been dug, is one of the primary paths connecting Velachery and the GST Road.

“Since the Inner Ring Road is closed for traffic now, everyone is moving towards Pallavaram Radial Road. However, since the Highways department is undertaking widening works there, the road has already become narrow. Traffic woes have increased due to this,” said P Shyam, a resident of Velachery.

Shyam says he has seen at least two to three accidents happen in a day. “The roads at Adambakkam particularly get very slushy during rains and the potholes covered with water prove very dangerous. We have seen so many people falling down and suffering serious injuries on the street.” The officials are oblivious to the threat against road safety, the residents rue.

Unmotorable roads, even after being relaid 
According to VG Shankar of Vel Nagar 3rd Street, the roads have been relaid in the area after being dug, yet it was completely damaged after recent rains.  “There is a big school in the area and children come here at least once a month. The roads are very slippery and slushy during rains, or they are very dusty during the rest of the time. If this issue is not addressed, it may prove fatal,” said Shankar.  The officials of the Metrowater department said a few streets were dug twice because water seepage was detected underground. The road works will be completed by September.

