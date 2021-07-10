Complete planning process of CMDA to go online soon

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The entire planning process under Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), which was to go online this year, is likely to be implemented soon, according to official sources. It is learnt that CMDA is planning to even do away with field inspection and manual scrutiny of documents.

This comes after S Muthusamy, the new Minister for Housing and Urban Development, vowed to reduce the time frame of planning permission to 45-60 days. The web-enabled single window system for online submission of processing and disposal of planning permission agreement, completion certificate, as well as status of application, was developed to usher in transparency.

But with many features not properly working, developers and builders claim it has not made any difference and that they have to approach each department manually to get the approvals. Currently, online applications are only admitted but the entire process is being done manually. A password was created for officials to undertake the process online. But it is being used only at the Assistant planner level.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) Tamil Nadu President Suresh Krishn told Express that it will be a welcome move and one of the best reforms by CMDA if implemented.

“We want an online process only and if CMDA can achieve it in a particular time frame. This will enhance the approval system and also it will reduce the cost due to delay because of approvals,” says Krishn.

“Currently, the input or admission of file is online but process is being done manually. Once the file movement is made online, it will be a fantastic system and usher in transparency,” says Krishn.

Builders Association of India state secretary S Rama Prabhu said: “In Chennai Corporation, they have brought the process online. They seek online drawings of plan but in CMDA we have to submit the blueprint. This is a tedious process,” says Rama Prabhu. “The member secretary should hold a meeting with officials and ensure the whole process is made online,” he says. Rama Prabhu said that site inspection should be a must.