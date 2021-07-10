STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Madras HC calls for appointment of those with merit in panels

The issue pertains to a series of writ petitions moved since 2012 by Red Giant Movies, a production and distribution company headed by Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Published: 10th July 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Observing that people holding responsible public posts are acting with evil elements of favouritism, nepotism, and corruption that are anti-developmental and unconstitutional, the Madras High Court disposed of a plea moved by Red Giant Movies in 2012 claiming that it was being discriminated against as they belonged to the Opposition then. 

The issue pertains to a series of writ petitions moved since 2012 by Red Giant Movies, a production and distribution company headed by Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister M K Stalin. It was not being granted tax exemption to a number of movies such as Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Idhu Kathirvelan Kadhal, Vanakkam Chennai, and Neerparavai.

The State government passed an order in July 2006 under the Entertainments Tax Act granting exemption from payment of entertainment tax for movies having their title in Tamil. A subsequent Government Order (G.O.) in July 2011, imposed additional conditions. The government issued orders in January 2012, constituting a committee to view and assess movies based on applications submitted by producers or distributors for tax exemption.

Justice S M Subramaniam, in his order, observed: “As far as the present writ petitions are concerned, this court could easily visualise the possibilities of favouritism and discrimination. The committee’s overall exercise was improper as the members of the committee have a certain personal affinity with the government or the political leaders, who were ruling the State. Courts cannot undo the exercise in the event of not establishing malafide with concrete proof,” it added.

The court issued guidelines to the State government to ensure that only those with merit are appointed to the committee. “If favouritism, nepotism, and corrupt activities are allowed to go on to such an extent, the common man will suffer, and we will not march towards the goal of social justice as enunciated in the Preamble of the Constitution,” the court stressed.

“Therefore, the appointment of women and men of integrity in public posts, specifically in such expert committees, are of paramount importance,” he added.

The court instructed that the government must be careful while making appointments in government organisations as an institution’s integrity is lost if the character of an individual working there is lost. “If each political party appoints its own persons in such expert committees, then there is no scope for revival of social justice, equality in opportunities, merit and integrity,” the court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp