MGM opens vaccination centre for pregnant women

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MGM Healthcare announced a dedicated COVID vaccination centre at Varam by MGM for pregnant women and lactating mothers.

The idea behind the inoculation center is to assist pregnant women and lactating mothers and safeguard their health as well the unborn child’s health against the COVID infection.

The camp is set up in the hospital premises where they can walk-in, get registered, vaccinated and wait for 30 minutes to rule out any side effects, and then drive back home.

Vaccination appointments can be booked in advance and there is a facility for on-the spot registration too. Both Covaxin and Covishield vaccination will be administered as per the preference of the beneficiary every day. The vaccination centre will be open from 10am-1pm.