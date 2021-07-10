Rains to continue for next 48 hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With low pressure forming near Odisha, the Regional Meteorological Department predicted heavy rains over hilly districts of Western Ghats for the next two days. Chennai may also likely witness rain over the next 48 hours. Trekkers and fishermen have been advised not to venture out till July 12 due to possible landslides and adverse weather conditions.

N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, said that thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at the Western Ghats districts including the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, and Tenkasi for the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is predicted at Erode, Tiruppur, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, and Virudhunagar districts.

According to RMC data, Tamil Nadu on an average received 14.9 mm rainfall on Friday. For the next 24 hours in Chennai, the weather condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Thunderstorm with light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 34 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.