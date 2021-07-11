31 Irular families get land patta after 50 years

Omjasvin M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a struggle of 50 years, as many as 31 Irular tribal families living in Cherukkanur village near Tiruttani, falling under Tiruvallur district, finally received land pattas on Saturday. They were also given cake as part of celebrations by the Tiruttani Revenue District officials during the issuance of pattas.

In the past, the tribals in this hamlet did not have any basic amenities including electricity connection. They lived in make-shift houses during storms and the houses also did not withstand the rains. They suffered abject poverty as well during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

“Most of them work as coolies in farmland. They earn very little and the money fully goes for paying debts. We have been fighting for land rights for them, for decades. We even did a demonstration in 2020,” said Thamilarasan, Tiruvallur district secretary of State Tribals’ Association.

“They live near a forest area and a lake. Since the place they live is not an environmentally-sensitive zone, the authorities gave them pattas in that place itself,” added Thamilarasan. Weeks ago, about 20 families were given pattas in the Tiruvallur district as well. Sathya, the Revenue Divisional Officer of Tiruttani, said the people did not get any basic amenities as they did not have pattas.

“Now, they will get all the facilities and a place to build houses too. We will also take care of all their necessities.We have identified 198 families in total to give pattas, as per the instructions of the district collector” said the RDO. Activists said that the government must also consider fast-tracking the monetary assistance for the tribals to build houses.