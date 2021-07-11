STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

31 Irular families get land patta after 50 years

They live in Cherukkanur village near Tiruttani falling under Tiruvallur district

Published: 11th July 2021 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Activists said that the government must also consider fast-tracking the process of giving monetary assistance for the tribals to build houses | Express

By Omjasvin M D 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a struggle of 50 years, as many as 31 Irular tribal families living in Cherukkanur village near Tiruttani, falling under Tiruvallur district, finally received land pattas on Saturday. They were also given cake as part of celebrations by the Tiruttani Revenue District officials during the issuance of pattas.

In the past, the tribals in this hamlet did not have any basic amenities including electricity connection. They lived in make-shift houses during storms and the houses also did not withstand the rains. They suffered abject poverty as well during the Covid-19 lockdowns. 

“Most of them work as coolies in farmland. They earn very little and the money fully goes for paying debts. We have been fighting for land rights for them, for decades. We even did a demonstration in 2020,” said Thamilarasan, Tiruvallur district secretary of State Tribals’ Association. 

“They live near a forest area and a lake. Since the place they live is not an environmentally-sensitive zone, the authorities gave them pattas in that place itself,” added Thamilarasan. Weeks ago, about 20 families were given pattas in the Tiruvallur district as well. Sathya, the Revenue Divisional Officer of Tiruttani, said the people did not get any basic amenities as they did not have pattas.

“Now, they will get all the facilities and a place to build houses too. We will also take care of all their necessities.We have identified 198 families in total to give pattas, as per the instructions of the district collector” said the RDO. Activists said that the government must also consider fast-tracking the monetary assistance for the tribals to build houses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Irular tribal Tiruttani
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp