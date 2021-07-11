Chennai Metro services to run till 10 pm from Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail will extend train services from 5.30 am to 10 pm from Monday following demand by commuters. The services will be available for weekdays (Monday to Saturday).

The peak hour services will be from 8 am to 11 am in the morning and from 5 pm to 8 pm in the evening with existing 5-minute headway during peak hours and 10-minute headway during non-peak hours.

Metro train services on Sundays and Government Public Holidays will be from 7 am to 9 pm with 10 minutes headway throughout the day. Meanwhile, a penalty of Rs 200 is being levied for not properly wearing face masks in Metro trains and stations.