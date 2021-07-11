Four held for smuggling drugs worth Rs 1 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four persons, including a prime suspect, were arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs worth Rs 1 crore and peddling them in the city. Police sources said that the action was taken by a special team, constituted by Adyar district police, based on a tip-off.

As surveillance was stepped up, one Ajmal Khan (22), a resident of Thiruvallikenu, was first arrested in Velachery on Friday evening. Based on inputs he shared, three persons, including the prime suspect Basheer Ahmed (47), was arrested.

Police sources said that the man managed to allegedly smuggle the contraband into the country and he was already arrested in 2010 by Customs officials for smuggling electronic goods. Middlemen Mohammad (47) and Abdul Khalil (48), both from the northern part of Chennai, were also arrested, the sources said.

Police sources said that they have seized around 1.360 kg of the drug, Rs 1.22 lakh in cash, three vehicles, and seven mobile phones, adding that each gram was sold for between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000. Provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropuc Substances (NDPS) Act was slapped against the four and they were remanded in judicial custody.

Man arrested on sexual harassment charges

Chennai: A 35-year-old man was arrested on charges of alleged sexual harassment of his 12-year-old daughter. Police sources said that the action was taken by Thiruvallur All Women’s Police after the girl’s mother lodged a complaint. The sources said that the man allegedly harassed the girl sexually several times. A case was registered against the man and he was remanded in judicial custody.