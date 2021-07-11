Labourer attacked in public view

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Harbour police have launched a manhunt for three persons who chased a man and attempted to murder him in full public view in Mannadi on Friday. The incident happened when the victim, Jayakumar (31), was walking on Mannadi Street.

Three persons intercepted the man and indulged in a verbal argument. Soon, the argument escalated and the trio picked knives and started attacking the man. Jayakumar was chased in full public view and attacked, police sources said. When the man fell unconscious, the gang fled the scene. Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the trio.