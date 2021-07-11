STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nilgiris to receive heavy rainfall till July 14

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast that the Nilgiris and Coimbatore would continue to receive heavy rainfall till July 14. 

Published: 11th July 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

A man and a child play at Foreshore Estate Beach as clouds hover over the Bay of Bengal in Chennai on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

The forecast says, "Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris district.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Dindigul, Coimbatore and Theni districts. Moderate rain is likely over Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Tiruppur and Tirunelveli districts and dry weather/light rain at isolated places is likely over rest of Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikal.”

In Chennai, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 35 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday, Kalial in Kanyakumari received the highest rainfall of 11 cm.

Several parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts also received light to moderate rainfall. From June 1 to July 10, Chennai received 109.8 mm of rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 98.2 mm, which is 12 per cent excess. Kancheepuram has also received 52 per cent excess rainfall.

Comments

