‘No fly zone’ around INS Rajali

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to secure sensitive areas against incidents of drone attacks, the area falling under the 3-km radius from the perimeter of INS Rajali, Naval Air Station, Arakkonam has been designated as “No Fly Zone”. All individuals or civil agencies are prohibited from flying any non-conventional aerial objects within these zones without prior permission.

According to a release, INS Rajali will destroy or confiscate any non-conventional aerial object including drones or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) found flying without proper approval. Further, the operator found violating these orders will be charged under the provisions of Indian Penal Code. The release stated that approval for utilisation of drones by any operator or civil or government agency is governed by guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Further, approval from the Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA) is to be obtained through Digi Sky Website, and a copy of the approval letter is to be submitted to Headquarters Eastern Naval Command/Command Security Officer and INS Rajali at least a week before any scheduled flying operation, the release added.

