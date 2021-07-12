2 held for attacking lawyer in Washermenpet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking a lawyer in connection with a land dispute case in Washermenpet police district limits. The arrested were identified as James and Rahul of Thiruvottiyur.

Asenior police officer told TNIENIENIE that the prime suspect Sudarshan is still at large and at this stage the motive seems to be a land dispute.

The incident happened when the lawyer, Ambikai Das (49), also an honorary professor of law in the University of Madras, was returning home near Thiruvottiyur bus stand four days ago.

Two persons, suspected to be James and Rahul, intercepted and attacked him on Sudarshan’s instructions. He was rushed to the hospital by passersby. Meanwhile, local advocates’ association has passed a resolution to not represent the two suspects in any court.