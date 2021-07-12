Biomedical waste dumped near Retteri lake

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Heaps of biomedical waste was found dumped near Retteri lake on Sunday. Visuals shared by activists showed that PPE kits, vaccine bottles, syringes, and boxes of Remdesivir drugs were dumped. Unlike other times, the amount of waste seen near the lake was more.

A ctivist Pughalvendhan, who spotted this, said it is shocking to see such a huge amount of garbage dumped within city limits. “This is just at the rear part of Retteri lake. I will raise the issue with Corporation officials,” he said.

The instances of biomedical waste dumping in Chennai and suburbs have increased manifold during the pandemic. Only a few weeks ago, biomedical waste in large amounts was dumped in Thiruporur. Meanwhile, officials said that they would look into the issue. “We will see if we can track down the offenders through CCTV footage,” an official said.