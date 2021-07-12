Framed: From Lull to lively

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Singara Chennai 2.0 gets underway with chief minister MK Stalin at the helm art, it seems, will no longer have to be confined to the galleries.

Vertical garden set up under

Thirumangalam flyover

The changing streetscape, marked by different themes city beautification, inclusivity and accessibility, vertical gardens, renewal of urban design, and innovation offers quite a spectacular art show, connecting the citizens to their spaces and an ever-evolving culture. T

NIE lensmen capture this changing landscape across the city.