Kauvery Hospital is now self-reliant

Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, executive director, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, said, “Since April 2021, we have set up two oxygen manufacturing plants that produce up to 96% medical grade oxygen.

Kauvery Hospital Chennai has set up two oxygen plants within the premises.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The second wave of the pandemic opened our eyes to the need for resilient infrastructure, especially for oxygen supply. Kauvery Hospital has taken a proactive step to ensure no shortfall in providing seamless care for patients and installed two large oxygen generation (PSA) units within the premises. 

Ma Subramanian, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu, said, “We faced oxygen shortage in the state few months ago, but fortunately we were able to overcome the crisis with more oxygen supply from other states and countries.

This move by Kauvery Hospital, making them self reliant on in-house oxygen generation, is commendable as it is the need of the hour considering the possibility of a third wave.”

Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

