Kauvery Hospital is now self-reliant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second wave of the pandemic opened our eyes to the need for resilient infrastructure, especially for oxygen supply. Kauvery Hospital has taken a proactive step to ensure no shortfall in providing seamless care for patients and installed two large oxygen generation (PSA) units within the premises.

Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, executive director, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, said, “Since April 2021, we have set up two oxygen manufacturing plants that produce up to 96% medical grade oxygen. The supply from these units is more than sufficient for our critical patients and is amply available for other cases, as well.”

Ma Subramanian, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu, said, “We faced oxygen shortage in the state few months ago, but fortunately we were able to overcome the crisis with more oxygen supply from other states and countries.

This move by Kauvery Hospital, making them self reliant on in-house oxygen generation, is commendable as it is the need of the hour considering the possibility of a third wave.”