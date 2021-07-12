Minister inspects craft tourism village near Mamallapuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Rural Industries TM Anbarasan on Sunday inspected the ongoing works of the Craft Tourism Village near Mamallapuram. Being built by the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation (TNHDC), the tourism village has an outlay of Rs 5.61 crore.

The first tranche of Rs 1.80 crore would be spent to beautify houses at Karanai village, renovate workshops of craftsmen at Ainthu Ratha Veedhi, and build a pillar at the village entrance. The minister also inspected the village’s exhibition facility being established at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

The facility will have 36 stalls, food courts, a restroom, a children’s park, resting places for craftsmen, and a parking lot. Later, the minister told officials concerned to ensure that works are done excellently. G Selvam, MP; Balaji, MLA; and TN HDC Managing Director Shobana were present.