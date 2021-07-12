STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Quality video lectures for online courses in the offing at Madras University

The University of Madras will soon have a state-of-the-art studio to produce video lectures in-house for its online courses.

Published: 12th July 2021 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

University of Madras

University of Madras (Photo | EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The University of Madras will soon have a state-of-the-art studio to produce video lectures in-house for its online courses. The university has an existing studio but it hardly has any equipment. The university aims to upgrade it into a production studio equipped with the latest equipment.

The university has decided to launch several online courses in the Covid era. They are so designed as to make students more employable. The move will also ensure revenue for the institute. “We have plans to create a professional studio where we can produce e-Content for different online courses. A proposal regarding it has already been sent to the higher-education department,” said Vice-Chancellor S Gowri.

University officials said that in the event the State government doesn’t grant funds for the project, they would buy equipment under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) or any other schemes. The administration is busy chalking out an estimate for the upgrade. “If there is a paucity of funds, we will upgrade the studio in phases.

Initially, we will procure necessary equipment like camera and recording instruments,” said an official from the university The officials said that the propagation of skill-based online courses are the need of the hour as normal classes cannot be held because of the pandemic.

To meet the demands of the Covid and post-Covid eras, the university is planning to launch online courses in data science, machine learning, business analytics among others. It has plans to also launch courses in Tamil culture and heritage to attract foreign students.

Pact inked with UGCGC subsidiary
The university has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UGC’s Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC) to facilitate the online courses. The CEC has a treasure trove of educational content that will be beneficial for the varsity

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University of Madras online courses video lectures studio
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp