Quality video lectures for online courses in the offing at Madras University

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University of Madras will soon have a state-of-the-art studio to produce video lectures in-house for its online courses. The university has an existing studio but it hardly has any equipment. The university aims to upgrade it into a production studio equipped with the latest equipment.

The university has decided to launch several online courses in the Covid era. They are so designed as to make students more employable. The move will also ensure revenue for the institute. “We have plans to create a professional studio where we can produce e-Content for different online courses. A proposal regarding it has already been sent to the higher-education department,” said Vice-Chancellor S Gowri.

University officials said that in the event the State government doesn’t grant funds for the project, they would buy equipment under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) or any other schemes. The administration is busy chalking out an estimate for the upgrade. “If there is a paucity of funds, we will upgrade the studio in phases.

Initially, we will procure necessary equipment like camera and recording instruments,” said an official from the university The officials said that the propagation of skill-based online courses are the need of the hour as normal classes cannot be held because of the pandemic.

To meet the demands of the Covid and post-Covid eras, the university is planning to launch online courses in data science, machine learning, business analytics among others. It has plans to also launch courses in Tamil culture and heritage to attract foreign students.

Pact inked with UGCGC subsidiary

The university has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UGC’s Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC) to facilitate the online courses. The CEC has a treasure trove of educational content that will be beneficial for the varsity