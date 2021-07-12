Teacher attacked for reporting bootlegging, one held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a school teacher who informed police about the bootlegging activities in Otteri. Police sources said that Demonte (37), a resident of Mangalapuram in Otteri, and teacher in a private school, was attacked on Friday morning.

The incident happened when the victim was walking on the road near his house. One Rajesh Kumar (39), who was allegedly drunk, intercepted Demonte and picked up an argument. The sources said Demonte was severely injured after Kumar started attacking him with stones.

Once Demonte fell unconscious on the road, Kumar fled the spot. Passersby rescued Demonte and sent him to a nearby hospital.

On information, Otteri police registered a case and arrested Kumar and remanded him in judicial custody. The police sources said that Kumar was infuriated as Demonte had reported about the bootlegging activities in the locality...