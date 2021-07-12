Website containing list of blood donors launched

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Blod.in, a website, containing list of blood donors in Chennai, was launched on Sunday. The objective is to reduce the time taken to find a donor. “Over the years, we have watched helplessly as friends and family rushed to locate blood for their loved ones.

Usually, people resort to posting stories on social media or relying on WhatsApp forwards to get the job done. The outcome of using such methods is usually negative as more often than not, the blood does not reach on time,” said Varun Nair who created the website along with Aditya Vikram.

The website has been designed to aid users to match with their needed blood group in seconds. I n addition to this, Blod.in also tackles the problem of hosting outdated user data on the website through usage of automated WhatsApp bots.

These bots will periodically send a message to all registered donors to check if they are still available to donate blood to anyone in need. If the user replies in the negative, the data of the user on the website will be removed.