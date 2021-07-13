Fight vector-borne diseases across TN, not just in Chennai: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the State government to take steps to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases, such as dengue, across the State and not just in cities such as Chennai. It also said this should not be hindered by work related to Covid-19 as the monsoon is nearing.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made these observations on a plea filed by advocate AP Suryaprakasam, seeking for the authorities to tackle the spread of dengue. The bench observed that the State should not let down its guard against airborne and waterborne disease.

“We are expecting monsoon in the next few months, and that would result in an increase in such cases. The Corporation and other authorities should do the needful since people are already weakened by a Covid attack. The State is not Chennai alone; it has to be pan Tamil Nadu,” the bench stressed.

Earlier, the State, in a submission to the bench, said 2,715 temporary staff had been deployed across the State for dengue-control measures. The bench recorded the submissions and adjourned the plea for two weeks for the Chennai Corporation and State to file a report on the measures taken to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases.