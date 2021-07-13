STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inter-departmental panel to investigate TANGEDCO's violation at Ennore Creek

Sources told Express the committee will be meeting next week to holistically address the issue and resolve the environmental concerns.

Published: 13th July 2021 06:23 AM

Ash prawns found in contaminated Ennore backwaters | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has formed an inter-departmental committee to investigate the alleged violations committed by TANGEDCO in Ennore Creek. Sources told Express the committee will be meeting next week to holistically address the issue and resolve the environmental concerns.

Tiruvallur district collector Alby John visited the construction sites last week and tooks stock of the matter after representatives from Save Ennore Campaign went and met him.

K Phanindra Reddy, Commissioner of Revenue Administration, Disaster Management and Mitigation, told Express, “We have already flagged the issue of fly ash and leaking pipelines to TANGEDCO.” N Subbaiyan, director of Disaster Management, said, if any of the new construction projects are hampering the flow of water bodies, it will be immediately looked into and the corrective measures will be taken.

“An inspection team will be sent. These are matters of concern with the monsoon fast approaching.”

Comments

