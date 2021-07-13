STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now ‘BYNGE’ on serialised Hindi fiction

It is currently available in Hindi and Tamil and will soon be available in other Indian languages.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Notion Press announces the launch of BYNGE – an app for serialised content where you can read bitesized episodes of fiction serials from top writers in Indian languages. The app is available for download in Hindi. With over 100+ serials to read, the Bynge app offers a wide selection of content from some of the best Hindi fiction writers.

The app currently features new and original serials from blockbuster writers like Geet Chaturvedi, Kunwar Narain, Hrishikesh Sulabh, Avdhesh Preet,Krishna Kalpit ,Manisha Kulshreshtha, Chandan Pandey and Kunal Singh. Some of the eminent classical writers like Premchand, Jayshankar Prasad, Bhuvaneshwar, Aacharya Chatursen Shastris’ work will also be available to read.

With an ever growing library of serials, BYNGE’s collection includes romance, history thriller, fantasy, self-help, nonfiction etc. It is currently available in Hindi and Tamil and will soon be available in other Indian languages. The app gives every writer a way to find and connect with new and existing readers and is now available for free on Google Play and App Store.

