Chennai hospital commissions new radiotherapy equipment

CHENNAI: Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospital Pallikaranai has announced the launch of state-of-art cancer radiotherapy equipment which promises to be a boon to cancer patients. According to the founder and chai rman, Dr TG Govindarajan, “The Elekta Infinity Linear Accelerator is a high precision device that has revolutionised radiotherapy in cancer patients. Radiation plays a vital role in treating breast cancer, uterine cervix cancer, brain tumours, prostate cancer, tumours in the liver and lungs and even paediatric cancer.

The biggest challenge in radiotherapy is keeping healthy tissues from being exposed to radiation, leading to undue damage. Elekta Infinity offers precision delivery of the radiation dose to the millimetre. This makes it possible to deliver high doses in short periods of time as in the case of Stereotactic Radiation Therapy, thereby reducing the duration of the treatment and increasing its efficiency.

Though the investment is huge, we have decided to offer affordable cancer care packages and will endeavour to help those in need get financial aid as well. Physicians such as ENT, gynaecologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, gastroenterologists and urologists can now utilise this facility to treat tumours in patients safely with finesse and perfection.” Dr Surendran J, senior consultant, radiation oncologist, adds, “The equipment and its allied fitments not only offer reduced treatment times, but can also increase patient throughout.

Patients will also benefit from the more precise adaptation to target volumes and, thus, increased sparing of organs at risk. This integrated system includes Motion Management (active breathing coordinator), Patient Positioning (body fix and fraxion) and Motion Management (symmetry) that flawlessly delivers techniques like IGRT, IMRT, VMAT as well as SBRT and SRT for the cancer tumour patients.”

There is a dedicated helpline to address queries from physicians. Doctors can address their queries to kv@ drkmh.com, or call 8939522922 for more information. The equipment is expected to be commissioned soon and become operational.