Gleneagles doctors perform suture-less spine surgery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Gleneagles Global Health City Hospital successfully performed an ultrasound-guided, suture-less, endoscopic spine procedure on a 13-week pregnant woman recently.

According to a press release, the woman from Salem, who was diagnosed with a disc prolapse, had severe back pain radiating to her leg and was unable to walk, stand or lie down on a single position.

Elsewhere, the woman was told to terminate her pregnancy before conducting the spine surgery as the X-ray radiation during an endoscopic spine surgery would be harmful to the foetus, the release added.

At the Gleneagles Hospital, the doctors removed her prolapse disc through a minimal invasive surgical procedure. She was kept under epidural anaesthesia instead of general anaesthesia, the release said. The patient was relieved of her pain and was discharged on the same day.