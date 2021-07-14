STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Live now: Stream the future

With videogame streaming turning into prime-time entertainment, homegrown platforms take the
experience a notch higher with added virtual benefits

Published: 14th July 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A few weeks ago, the Internet algorithm introduced me to the universe of thriving ‘videogaming livestreams’ in Tamil. An intense game of Free Fire had me captivated in its final moments. “Dei, there’s a team inside the building” – “We got this, take cover” – “But you forgot to revive me!!” However, it wasn’t just the streamers making the noise; the voices of a thousand onlookers continuously relayed cheers and tips via the live chat.

Backseat gaming is unequivocally entertaining. Admittedly, you’re just watching a video of someone else playing a video game, but you feel like you’re contributing in some way to the gamer’s victory! While still an emerging source of entertainment, streaming has already found some favourites. PVS Gaming, a popular Tamil Free Fire streamer says that he started streaming in 2018 out of passion, and his consistency and humour now has got him a huge following across platforms in which he currently streams.

Arun from Run Gaming explains that he has started focusing on the quality of his streams as well, as game watchers now demand perfection and skill in the game. Both of them have over a million subscribers on just YouTube. “Streaming across platforms? You mean there’s more than just one?,” you may ask. Gaming in India hasn’t quite been the same since PUBG Mobile parachuted down in 2018.

Its subsequent ban did not dampen the spirits of the newly emerged gamers in the country, for whom the game was but a gateway to competitive gaming and livestreaming. There are established streaming greats internationally like Twitch, YouTube gaming and Facebook gaming. Well-known as they are, the Indian audience demands more of an interactive experience for viewers.

Screengrabs from streaming platforms

Rooting for platforms
It’s here that platforms like Rooter and Loco come in, and their growth is an example of how rapidly livestream has turned into prime-time entertainment for a new audience. Says Piyush Kumar, the founder and CEO of Rooter, “Gaming is for everyone, and we realised its demand when we pivoted towards our livestreaming product, nearly two years back.” The popularity of game livestreaming seems to have expanded right under our noses Rooter currently sees an average of over 80,000 livestreams in a single day, and tournaments held almost weekly.

While streamers have monetary incentives to create content, so do the audience — to keep watching. As Kumar explains, “In addition to the joy of watching the stream and learning new techniques, we have also gamified the experience of viewing”; the viewers get virtual benefits based on their content consumption. The millions of mobile app downloads of this relatively new streaming platform is indicative of the preference of the Indian gamer skewed towards a mobile gaming subculture. However, as the tendrils of gaming expand, the PC is increasingly becoming an avenue for gaming well.

Regional streamers can now be seen with facecam videos, bulky headsets, a gaming chair, and RGB lights reflecting on their skin. And this is great news for more than just the gaming market. Loco is yet another homegrown game-streaming platform that encourages regional streamers, and they recently raised $9 million in seed funding from gaming investors. Firasat Durrani, VP of operations at Loco explains that “Platform unbundling of game streaming provides opportunities for horizontal growth.”

This means allowing it to grow separate from established video platforms helps it concurrently support associated infrastructure, and enables it to move in a trajectory similar to mainstream sports in the past decade. The developer, the publisher, gaming components and accessories — all receive a collective boost as livestreams are allowed to breathe. He also explains that Loco provides the opportunity for newer games to be introduced to an Indian audience by involving publishers across diverse titles.

With local e-sports organisations coming together with the help of Indian streaming platforms, the future only looks brighter for gamers who are looking to stream in the coming years. PUBG Mobile is back under its new avatar of Battlegrounds Mobile India, and many other such quick-play mobile titles are entering the gaming world.

As Azraudheen from the popular channel ‘Vaadhiyaar’ says, it’s time for “Dedicated play, and tapping the opportunity in an untapped market.” Livestreaming is an avenue for gamers and game lovers to express themselves, and the market for good gamers is wide open in south India. So, what are you waiting for? Gaming is for everyone, find your game and start streaming!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp