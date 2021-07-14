STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mega screening event to be launched for non-communicable diseases

In Tamil Nadu, over 20 lakh people are taking medicines in GHs for diabetes and blood pressure. If a proper survey is conducted, these numbers would increase to one crore.

Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian held a review meeting with all deputy directors of health services, Chennai Corporation health officials, and other health department senior officials at DMS campus, on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the review meeting, the health minister said in about 10-15 days, CM MK Stalin will launch a mega screening programme for non-communicable diseases, mainly diabetes and blood pressure. 

In Tamil Nadu, over 20 lakh people are taking medicines in GHs for diabetes and blood pressure. If a proper survey is conducted, these numbers would increase to one crore. Hence, a mega survey will be launched at the earliest. In six months, all the people in TN will be covered for screening. After that, medicines will be delivered at doorsteps. Physiotherapy for people affected with paralysis will be done at their houses. The programme planning was discussed as to how to implement it.

Nurse assistants protest
Around 200 nurse assistants protested at the DMS campus on Tuesday, some demanding regularisation of jobs and others asking for government jobs. Speaking about the issue, the Health Minister said that surely the vacancies in the government will be reviewed and the workers will be regularised after Covid-19. 

