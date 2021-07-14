MKU’s new DNA lab to be ready within three months

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A new DNA-testing laboratory will come up at the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) within the next three months, said M Krishnan, vice-chancellor (VC) of the university. The laboratory has been conceptualised to supplement the ongoing archaeological excavations at Keezhadi and in other parts of TN. It will help in better analysis of the bones and skeletons unearthed from Keezhadi and give crucial information and results on them faster.

“About Rs 3 crore has been allocated for the new laboratory under the RUSA scheme and we aim to complete the project within the next three months,” said Krishnan. The VC said tenders have already been floated for the project and works on it will be initiated soon. MKU’s School of Biological Sciences has been conducting the DNA testing of human bones that have been retrieved so far from the excavation.

However, the authorities felt the existing facility required expansion to ensure better testing. The new lab will come up in the existing building of the School of Biological Sciences. “The human bones retrieved during the excavation are a precious piece of information. We work with scientists from the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), Lucknow, and many other institutes for research and examination. The new spacious lab, equipped with modern facilities and latest equipment, will definitely help us to do our work in a better way,” said a faculty of MKU.

The new lab will ensure better safety and protection for the materials unearthed, added the officials. It will also provide immense opportunities for students as it will give a major boost to research activities at the university.