STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

White tiger dies in Vandalur Zoo due to prolonged illness

Bheeshma, a 16-year-old white tiger, died of prolonged illness in Arignar Anna Zoological Park (Vandalur Zoo), on Tuesday.

Published: 14th July 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

White tiger

Representational image of a white tiger (File photo| EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bheeshma, a 16-year-old white tiger, died of prolonged illness in Arignar Anna Zoological Park (Vandalur Zoo), on Tuesday. The tiger tested negative for both Covid-19 and Canine Distemper Virus (CDV), which caused havoc in the zoological park recently. Naga Sathish Gidijala, deputy director of Vandalur Zoo, told Express that the white tiger was being treated due to an age-related illness for the last three months. 

“The tiger was suffering from ulcer and both his hind legs were paralysed. He had also developed abscess due to restricted movement. The condition deteriorated in the last two days as the tiger did not accept any food. He was found motionless on Tuesday afternoon. The postmortem was conducted and preliminary medical examination revealed that his kidney also failed,” sources said. 

The zoo has collected additional samples of vital organs and skin for conducting clinical examination which would reveal the exact cause of death. After being informed about the death of white tiger, chief wildlife warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj visited the zoo and interacted with managers and veterinarians. He also checked on lions that are undergoing Covid-19 treatment.

“I spoke to the zoo director Debasis Jana and the treating veterinarians. All the lions are on the road to recovery, which is good news. The zoo has beefed-up its Covid prevention measures and is regularly sending animal samples for random Covid testing,” Niraj told Express.  

Vandalur zoo deputy director also said the lions are far better than how they were a month back. “Soon, we will send samples for Covid negative testing.” Meanwhile, the official said 50 doses of CDV vaccines have arrived from Etawah Safari Park in Uttar Pradesh. The veterinarians will take a call on when to vaccinate the big cats. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
White tiger Vandalur Zoo
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp