Dotting colours of mundane joys

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ramapuram resident Chitra Kuppusamy takes a pinch of arisi maavu (rice flour) from a bowl and sprinkles well-spaced dots on the floor. Then, she takes a generous pinch of the maavu and starts letting the powder fall in a line, in desired directions, around the dots. Her hand moves like a wand-wielding magician and the sight is mesmerising.

She goes on to add colours a combination of powder blue, peacock blue, warm yellow and chocolate brown to the design, making specific parts pop. The result of over two hours of meticulous work is the scene of tea being poured from a kettle into a cup. Quite unconventional for a kolam. But it is this avant-garde design approach to the traditional art form that has helped Chitra carve a niche for herself and garner a steady following on her Instagram and YouTube channel, Vannam Rangoli, in a short period of time.

“I’ve been fascinated by the art from when I was 10 years old. When I used to walk to school, I used to find the streets of Ramapuram decked with intricately drawn, big kolams. I used to make a mental note of the designs and attempt to recreate them. It is that interest and love for the art form that continues to dominate my life even now,” says Chitra, who through her YouTube channel also shares kolam tutorials. “I draw at least one kolam a day. My daughter Akshaya helps me shoot the videos, edit and share them on social media. Indha Instagram lam enaku theriyadhu… she takes care of that for me,” says Chitra, an expert in pulli, sikku and rangoli kolams.

“Creating a platform where Amma can showcase her kolam skills was long due. Though we discussed it, we never executed it. But one day, I felt motivated to create a channel for her. So, I collated all her kolam photos and shared them on YouTube. Rest is history,” says Akshaya.

The YouTube channel which was started on December 25, 2020, currently has close to 900 subscribers while the Instagram page has over 2,600 followers. “I didn’t expect this kind of reception on Instagram. Do you know what touched me the most? Kolam artists with a huge following, taking the time to message me and appreciate my work. This support and the healthy environment in the kolam community pushes me to do better every day,” gushes Chitra.

Her Instagram page is also dotted with rangoli kolams of cartoon characters. Chitra laughs. “The children in my street enjoy hanging around when I create these kolams. In fact, I do it for them. It gives me a sense of joy. I use reference images to create these kolams. But recently, I’ve been creating more sikku kolams and experimenting with new designs,” she says.

From the imagery of a bullock cart inspired from a Warli painting, a stethoscope commemorating Doctor’s Day, election awareness and Corona-related kolams to IPL and Women’s Day-themed kolams, Chitra’s creations are both aesthetic and relevant. “I enjoy creating new designs. I love a good challenge. While I am at it, I also try to add some vannam (colour) in the lives of people who follow me and those who scroll through the social media site. It’s a win-win!” she adds.

