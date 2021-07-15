STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

School teachers come to the aid of tribal families in Ariyathur

The tribals live on poramboke land and their requests for pattas were met with grievous laxity on part of the officials.

Published: 15th July 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Three teachers from KENC Government High School donated 30 tarpaulin sheets to the families at Abdul Kalam Nagar in Ariyathur | Express

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the last 50 years, tribals at Ariyathur village of Tiruvallur district endured agony even during light showers, as water seeped in incessantly through the thatched roofs of their makeshift houses. 
But, thanks to three government school teachers, these families can now sleep peacefully.

C Solomon, K Balaji, and S Prabakaran from KENC Government High School in Tiruvallur have donated 30 tarpaulin sheets to the families living in the hamlet at Abdul Kalam Nagar in Ariyathur. “They live in poorly built makeshift houses with straw ceilings which do not withstand even light rains. Rains last year afflicted them immensely. So, we procured the tarpaulins costing Rs 30,000 through Armour of Care, an NGO,” said Prabakaran. 

The tribals live on poramboke land and their requests for pattas were met with grievous laxity on part of the officials. Without the pattas, they have no permit to construct permanent houses structures here. “We have taken out various protests and met several officials with the petition. Still, the process stays obstructed,” said Thamilarasan, Thiruvallur District Secretary of the State Tribal Association.

The hamlet is devoid of toilets, electricity connections and other basic amenities too. “The women here are the worst affected. They have to tie a saree around sticks to create a safe place for performing ablutions. The houses are all poorly constructed with brick stones for base and straws for the roof. So, we brought the tarpaulin sheets and attached them to the roofs by ourselves,” Prabakaran added. 

Prabakaran, who takes free tuitions for tribal kids in Kadambathur, hopes to take classes in Ariyathur too. “There is one Class 12 student here. If he is willing, we want to train him to conduct classes for the other kids too,” he further said. According to Thamilarasan, the school dropout rate has been very high at Abdul Kalam Nagar following the pandemic. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ariyathur tribal families
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp