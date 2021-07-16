STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 injured as patrol vehicle runs amok, hits two bikes

According to the police, the victims R Sigamani and S Suganthamalar were on their way to the Secretariat to report for duty. 

Published: 16th July 2021 06:05 AM

Accident

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two staff members of the Secretariat and an advocate suffered injuries allegedly after a police patrol vehicle ran amok and hit a two-wheeler on Kamarajar Salai on Thursday morning. 

“When the couple were near the Presidency College, a patrol vehicle which was parked on the pavement suddenly reached the main road and took a turn towards Anna Square without any hand signal or indicator for oncoming vehicles,” said a senior police officer.  

The patrol vehicle hit the handlebar of Sigamani’s motorbike and the latter lost balance. “The rider of the second bike was Aruldoss, an advocate in the High Court,” said the police officer. Suganthamalar and Aruldoss sustained injuries and were rendered unconscious. 

Meanwhile, Sigamani managed to alert the control room before fainting. The trio were rushed to RGGGH. The driver of the patrol vehicle was booked under IPC and MVA.

