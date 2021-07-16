Birthday wishes pour in for Communist leader N Sankaraiah

By Express News Service

N Sankaraiah, a Communist leader and former MLA of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, turned 100 on Thursday. On the occasion, to honour his service, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited his house, located in Chromepet, and extended his greetings to the centenarian leader.

Similarly, CPM national general secretary Sitaram Yechury visited his house along with State leaders of the party, including State general secretary K Balakrishnan, and took blessings from him. In his tweet, Yechury stated, “Greeting Com. N Sankariah on his birthday as he enters 100th year. Continues to inspire generations of people with his calls for liberation in his booming voice even today as he has been doing for over 8 decades”.

Marking his birthday, Sankariah unfurled the Communist party flag in front of his house amidst the cheers of the cadres and leaders of the party. Besides, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, former union minister and Tiruchy MP Su Thirunavukkarasar, former Minister C Ponnaiyan of AIADMK, and others visited his house and extended their wishes to him.