Cops bust card skimming racket, 3 held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai police have arrested a trio with over a 100 debit and credit cards along with a few skimmer devices during a vehicle check. Police said that the gang was into stealing victims’ credentials and swindling their bank accounts.

Of the three, the main accused Lava Chandan (32) from Tiruchy has already been arrested by Coimbatore police for a similar fraud in 2017 and went into hiding after he was released on bail, said police.

Police after investigation said that the other accused Sikandar Badshah (37) from Dindigul has worked in massage parlours in different parts of the country and would steal the customers’ credit and debit card credentials using skimmer devices.

Later, he would create cloned cards using the credentials and withdraw money from the victims’ accounts at ATMs, said the police. “The gang invested the money in bitcoin and shared the profit,” said an officer. All three were remanded in judicial custody.