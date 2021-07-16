How can a State body encroach waterbody?: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wonde rin g how a State body could encroach upon a waterbody, the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to file a report on the alleged encroachment by the Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation (TNRDC) on waterbodies in Padur, for the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) phase II project.

The issue pertains to S Sridhar, a resident of Padur, alleging contractors engaged by the TNRDC were destroying waterways and waterbodies on the outskirts of Chennai for the OMR Phase II project. “Water resources in my village are being encroached upon.

While the TNRDC had protected waterbodies in Kelambakkam by constructing bridges, in Padur, it has decided to construct the expressway upon the water bodies, which over 20,000 families are dependent on,” the petitioner said.

The court observed that several constructions in the region involved desecration of waterbodies. “The State cannot indulge in such violations. Development has to be always sustainable. If required, an elevated expressway should be constructed to avoid marring of the water bodies,” the court added and directed the State to file a detailed report within two weeks.