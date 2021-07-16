STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

How can a State body encroach waterbody?: Madras High Court

The court observed that several constructions in the region involved desecration of waterbodies. “The State cannot indulge in such violations.

Published: 16th July 2021 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wonde rin g how a State body could encroach upon a waterbody, the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to file a report on the alleged encroachment by the Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation (TNRDC) on waterbodies in Padur, for the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) phase II project.

The issue pertains to S Sridhar, a resident of Padur, alleging contractors engaged by the TNRDC were destroying waterways and waterbodies on the outskirts of Chennai for the OMR Phase II project. “Water resources in my village are being encroached upon.

While the TNRDC had protected waterbodies in Kelambakkam by constructing bridges, in Padur, it has decided to construct the expressway upon the water bodies, which over 20,000 families are dependent on,” the petitioner said.

The court observed that several constructions in the region involved desecration of waterbodies. “The State cannot indulge in such violations. Development has to be always sustainable. If required, an elevated expressway should be constructed to avoid marring of the water bodies,” the court added and directed the State to file a detailed report within two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp