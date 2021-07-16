MGM performs rare brain surgery on baby

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the MGM Healthcare Hospital successfully performed anterior corpus callosotomy, a brain surgery rarely done on babies, to treat uncontrolled seizure attacks in a 16-month-old infant.

The baby, which had developed severe asphyxia (insufficient oxygen), was admitted in the neonatal ICU for 28 days and was on ventilation for four days. During that period, it started having episodes of seizures.

At three months, the baby started experiencing 40 to 50 jerks per day and was put on various medications with little improvement.

The surgery, which involved going between the two halves of the brain, separating them and then dividing the nerve fibres connecting them, was performed. A 15-member team under Dr K Sridhar, Director and Group Head, Institute of Neurosciences and Spinal Disorders at the hospital, performed the surgery on

April 9.