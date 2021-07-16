Reject Mekadatu plan: TMC urges Centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Union Minister and TMC (M) president, GK Vasan, urged the Union government to reject the Karnataka State government’s efforts on the Mekedatu project.

In his press statement, GK Vasan extended his wishes to the Tamil Nadu delegation, which is going to New Delhi to meet the Union ministers to air the views of the Tamil Nadu government and people of the State over the Mekedatu issue.

He added that the State government should take steps to include representatives from all parties and farmers’ associations. He further urged the Union government to reject the Karnataka State government’s efforts to construct Mekedatu reservoir on the Cauvery river.