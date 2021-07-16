STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin, leaders pay respect to former TN CM Kamaraj

Politicos from across parties remembered the former CM on his 119th birth anniversary

Published: 16th July 2021 06:07 AM

Chief Minister MK Stalin and his party leaders paying floral tributes to former CM Kamaraj on the occasion of the latter’s birth anniversary, on Thursday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of various political parties paid respects to former Chief Minister K Kamaraj on his 119th birth anniversary on Thursday. Stalin paid floral tributes to the former Chief Minister’s portrait which was placed below his statue near Pallavan House in Anna Salai. During the occasion, Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminthan, MPs, MLAs and other authorities took part.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to highlight the services of the former Chief Minister. In his tweet, he stated, “Paying homage to the great Shri K Kamaraj on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to national development and social empowerment. His emphasis on education, healthcare and women empowerment continue to inspire the people of India.”

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu stated in his tweet, “Remembering the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Shri K Kamaraj, on his birth anniversary. He was a visionary leader, known for his simplicity, integrity & deep concern for the poor. He will always be remembered for his monumental role in invigorating the State’s education system.”

To celebrate the departed leader’s birthday, hundreds of Congress cadre gathered at Kamaraj Arangam in Teynampet under the leadership of TNCC president KS Alagiri and marched towards the Kamaraj memorial house in T Nagar. The rally was kick-started by the TNCC in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao. At the end of the rally, the Congress leader garlanded the statue of the departed leader.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, along with party functionaries and cadre, garlanded the statue of the former Chief Minister located in Guindy. On behalf of AMMK, the party cadre, under the leadership of deputy general secretary G Senthmizhan, paid floral respects to Kamaraj at his memorial.

TAGS
MK Stalin K Kamaraj
Comments

