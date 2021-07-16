STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Victoria Hall to be converted into ‘rolling’ museum

Talks are on for converting the Victoria Hall in Park Town, a city landmark, into a ‘rolling’ museum where its themes on display may be changed every three months. 

Renovation works carried out at Victoria Public hall in Chennai | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Talks are on for converting the Victoria Hall in Park Town, a city landmark, into a ‘rolling’ museum where its themes on display may be changed every three months. According to corporation officials, while some elements holding significance to the city will be permanently featured at the museum, other themes on display will be changed regularly. The aim is to sustain the interests of both tourists and residents towards the museum. 

“Every three months, tourists or residents should feel like going to the museum because something new is on display- anything from a photo biennale or a Ukranian art. The metro rail is fixing up the place. The vision is to set it up like a European museum with good facilities,” said an official. Another corporation official told Express that the civic body has sought Rs 28.78 crores from the Government of India for the renovation of the structure. 

“We are looking to hire a consultant and the tenders will be floated in two months,” the official said. The corporation will discuss the renovation proposals with civil engineers and conservation experts before starting the works. 

The corporation had handed over a part of the land to the Chennai Metro Rail Limited in 2012 for construction work. The CMRL has undertaken landscaping in the area. The historical structure was opened to the public in 1887 to commemorate the Golden jubilee of Queen Victoria and is one of the last remaining structures belonging to the Indo-Saracenic style of architecture. The building remained closed for a period of 40 years, shortly after it was renovated for the first time by the then Chief Minister CN Annadurai in 1967. It was then reopened in the early 90s.

