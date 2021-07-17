STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A forest to fuel fresh learnings

Tree plantation drives, especially in schools, is a fairly common concept.

(Left)Trayee and Geetha distibuting saplings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tree plantation drives, especially in schools, is a fairly common concept. That Chettinad Sarvalokaa Education, International School undertook a similar project may not possibly interest anyone. That is until you find out the principle that fuelled the exercise an earnest interest in taking the concepts of biodiversity and the natural ways of the world beyond the confines of the textbook and offering them as lived experiences for students.

This is why, on a nondescript Friday, in the 4.5 acres of land available to it at the Chettinad Health City in Kelambakkam, the school began its Create a Forest venture. Equipped with saplings of 150-200 native flora species, it set off on its journey to populate the space with 2,500 plants. And there’s plenty in store for this, it seems.

“We wanted a space where children can connect to nature,” begins Geetha Muthiah, founder and trustee of the school. Wanting children to have a hands-on experience with biodiversity, the school decided to add more variety to the space that once held a bamboo forest. With the presence of the native species, she says they want more birds to come in too. “We are also doing rainwater harvesting; we want children to understand the process. There’s going to be a small waterbody too. There’s an ecological park and herbal garden near the forest. We wanted to create a space where children can be a part of the entire ecosystem,” she elaborates.

Assisting them in this grand venture is agriculture expert Arunachalam, says Geetha. He helped the school management pick the native species, plan the space, determine which plants go where and offer all-around assistance throughout the drive. “He’s been working with us closely, and with the children too. He’s been guiding them on different plants, how they grow, what kind of soil it needs, composting, etc. We have a huge space dedicating to composting,” says Trayee Sinha, director. A solar energy plant and biogas production unit are coming up too. All in the effort to get children to experience the entire ecosystem and learn the value of our natural resources.

Trayee promises that this forest would make its way to the curriculum. “Science lessons will not be confined to the books and classrooms. There’s a lot that they learn here. Language development is also possible in that space. There’s room for mathematics, art, music and movement,” say Trayee and Geetha.
All these possibilities for when the children return to school. Until then, there’s a forest in the making.

Native species
In the 4.5 acres of land available to it at the Chettinad Health City in Kelambakkam, the school began its Create a Forest venture. Equipped with saplings of 150-200 native flora species, it set off on its journey to populate the space with 2,500 plants.

