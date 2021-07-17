Chennai Metro services to resume on Sundays and government holidays too

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail services will resume on Sundays and government holidays too, with trains to run from 7 am to 10 pm. The trains will run with a 10-minute headway throughout the day.

Metro services are presently available from 5.30 am to 10 pm on weekdays (Monday to Saturday), with peak hour services from 8 am to 11 am in the morning and from 5 pm to 8 pm in the evening. There is a five-minute headway during peak hours and 10-minute headway during non-peak hours, said a release.

In addition, a penalty of Rs 200 is being imposed for not properly wearing masks in metro trains and metro stations. So far, a total of 46 passengers have been penalised from June 21 till July 16 for non-adherence and a sum of Rs 9200 has been collected, the release added.